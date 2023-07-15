12-Month Price Target For Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Sits At $35.00

In last trading session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw 2.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.82 trading at -$0.15 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.65B. That closing price of BMBL’s stock is at a discount of -98.44% from its 52-week high price of $39.33 and is indicating a premium of 25.68% from its 52-week low price of $14.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bumble Inc. (BMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days BMBL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $19.82 price level, adding 3.22% to its value on the day. Bumble Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.25% in past 5-day. Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) showed a performance of 13.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.87 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.18% for stock’s current value.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bumble Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.43% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating -35.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $256.59 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $275.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $220.45 million and $237.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.40% while estimating it to be 16.10% for the next quarter.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.37% institutions for Bumble Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at BMBL for having 36.64 million shares of worth $726.16 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 26.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $186.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.51 million shares of worth $69.47 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $58.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.