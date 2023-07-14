With 60.14% Distance From Low, Is Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $173.82 trading at $2.72 or 1.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.02B. That most recent trading price of SPOT’s stock is at a premium of 0.41% from its 52-week high price of $173.11 and is indicating a premium of 60.14% from its 52-week low price of $69.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.72 in the current quarter.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.59%, in the last five days SPOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $173.82 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares saw a change of 120.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.73% in past 5-day. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) showed a performance of 14.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.34 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $152.67 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $109.31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $223.32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.11% for stock’s current value.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spotify Technology S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 89.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.27% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 58.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.57 billion for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.79 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.92 billion and $3.22 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.30% while estimating it to be 17.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.80% during past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.17% institutions for Spotify Technology S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at SPOT for having 27.49 million shares of worth $3.67 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 9.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.22 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.43 million shares of worth $748.56 million or 4.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $227.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.