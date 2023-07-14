With 5.66% Distance From Low, Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.63 trading at -$3.17 or -7.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.43B. That most recent trading price of CIEN’s stock is at a discount of -38.76% from its 52-week high price of $56.38 and is indicating a premium of 5.66% from its 52-week low price of $38.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ciena Corporation (CIEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.51 in the current quarter.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.24%, in the last five days CIEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $40.63 price level, adding 9.11% to its value on the day. Ciena Corporation’s shares saw a change of -20.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.93% in past 5-day. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) showed a performance of -4.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.12 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $41.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.91% for stock’s current value.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ciena Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.42% while that of industry is 16.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.50% in the current quarter and calculating 18.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023. Company posted $867.98 million and $971.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.30% while estimating it to be 14.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -68.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.10%.

CIEN Dividends

Ciena Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 30 and September 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.43% institutions for Ciena Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CIEN for having 16.9 million shares of worth $689.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $595.07 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.61 million shares of worth $188.36 million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $183.98 million in the company or a holder of 3.02% of company’s stock.