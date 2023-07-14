Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Jumps 15.29%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.99 trading at $1.59 or 15.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.81M. That most recent trading price of WAVS’s stock is at a discount of -5.67% from its 52-week high price of $12.67 and is indicating a premium of 18.27% from its 52-week low price of $9.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19030.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.29%, in the last five days WAVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $11.99 price level, adding 15.15% to its value on the day. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.96% in past 5-day. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) showed a performance of 16.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 512.0 shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

WAVS Dividends

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.74% institutions for Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at WAVS for having 0.15 million shares of worth $1.53 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altium Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 100000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.02 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $1.82 million or 3.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67539.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.