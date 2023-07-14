Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) 76.61% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.27 trading at -$2.12 or -7.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.43B. That most recent trading price of VIST’s stock is at a discount of -10.21% from its 52-week high price of $27.85 and is indicating a premium of 76.61% from its 52-week low price of $5.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 623.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.17 in the current quarter.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.74%, in the last five days VIST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $25.27 price level, adding 9.26% to its value on the day. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares saw a change of 61.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.07% in past 5-day. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) showed a performance of 13.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 4.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.07% for stock’s current value.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.00% while that of industry is -18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.00% in the current quarter and calculating 55.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.59% institutions for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kensington Investments B.V. is the top institutional holder at VIST for having 12.5 million shares of worth $320.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Helikon Investments Ltd, which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.24 million.

On the other hand, Voya International Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 63673.0 shares of worth $1.63 million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56456.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.