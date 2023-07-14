Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Up Almost 0.68% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw 3.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at $0.13 or 19.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.40M. That closing price of STAF’s stock is at a discount of -705.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.44 and is indicating a premium of 22.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 86.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.38%, in the last five days STAF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 21.57% to its value on the day. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.04% in past 5-day. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) showed a performance of 0.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2290.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1150.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1150.0% for stock’s current value.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.54% while that of industry is -20.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -82.50% in the current quarter and calculating 84.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.24 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $49.89 million and $59.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.80% while estimating it to be 12.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.20% during past 5 years.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 21 and August 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.97% institutions for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at STAF for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 30990.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47414.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15190.0 shares of worth $42835.0 or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8115.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22884.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.