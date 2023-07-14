Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.50?

In last trading session, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) saw 4.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.50 trading at $0.28 or 3.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.23B. That closing price of PSLV’s stock is at a discount of -5.76% from its 52-week high price of $8.99 and is indicating a premium of 27.53% from its 52-week low price of $6.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.41%, in the last five days PSLV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $8.50 price level. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s shares saw a change of 3.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.54% in past 5-day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) showed a performance of 3.66% in past 30-days.

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV)’s Major holders

Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd is the top institutional holder at PSLV for having 0.82 million shares of worth $6.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund, which was holding about 0.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.77 million.