Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) Stock Ripped 25.26% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) saw 4.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.73 trading at $0.03 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.00B. That closing price of PAA’s stock is unchanged from its 52-week high price of $14.73 and is indicating a premium of 35.64% from its 52-week low price of $9.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days PAA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $14.73 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares saw a change of 25.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.44% in past 5-day. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) showed a performance of 11.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.4 million shares which calculate 3.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.96% for stock’s current value.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.97% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.30% in the current quarter and calculating -21.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.9 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $16.36 billion and $14.34 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% while estimating it to be 6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.00%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.12% institutions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAA for having 62.84 million shares of worth $783.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 29.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $362.17 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 58.94 million shares of worth $731.99 million or 8.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.73 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $170.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.