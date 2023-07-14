Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) Down Almost -0.37% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.04 or 5.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.57M. That most recent trading price of MWG’s stock is at a discount of -2412.31% from its 52-week high price of $16.33 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.32%, in the last five days MWG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 3.0% to its value on the day. Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -92.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.24% in past 5-day. Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) showed a performance of -0.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

MWG Dividends

Multi Ways Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Multi Ways Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.