MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Currently -948.15% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.02 or -8.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $888.42M. That most recent trading price of LIFW’s stock is at a discount of -948.15% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 153.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.68%, in the last five days LIFW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/10/23 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 16.82% to its value on the day. MSP Recovery Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.10% in past 5-day. MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) showed a performance of -37.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.75 million shares which calculate 5.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1011.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1011.11% for stock’s current value.

MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $303.98 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $390.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 06 and July 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 132.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -45.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.63% institutions for MSP Recovery Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LIFW for having 4.22 million shares of worth $1.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., which was holding about 1.06 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $0.5 million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.