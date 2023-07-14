Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Boosted 14.77% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw 4.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.62 trading at $1.01 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.92B. That closing price of MTCH’s stock is at a discount of -63.31% from its 52-week high price of $77.77 and is indicating a premium of 35.47% from its 52-week low price of $30.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days MTCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $47.62 price level, adding 0.56% to its value on the day. Match Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.78% in past 5-day. Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) showed a performance of 15.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.01 million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Match Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.00% while that of industry is 20.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 509.10% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $810.24 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $862.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $794.51 million and $794.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.00% while estimating it to be 8.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.84% institutions for Match Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MTCH for having 35.75 million shares of worth $1.7 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 12.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 32.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.53 billion.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.65 million shares of worth $411.83 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $404.68 million in the company or a holder of 3.04% of company’s stock.