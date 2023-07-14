Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL): -79.83% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw 4.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.52 trading at -$0.25 or -2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.71B. That closing price of LESL’s stock is at a discount of -79.83% from its 52-week high price of $17.12 and is indicating a premium of 5.25% from its 52-week low price of $9.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Leslie's Inc. (LESL), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.56%, in the last five days LESL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $9.52 price level, adding 8.2% to its value on the day. Leslie’s Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.04% in past 5-day. Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) showed a performance of -7.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.6 million shares which calculate 8.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -89.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.55% for stock’s current value.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Leslie’s Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.89% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.70%.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 118.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 124.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 118.88% institutions for Leslie’s Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LESL for having 20.13 million shares of worth $221.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.86 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.63 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.24 million shares of worth $141.7 million or 6.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $68.01 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.