IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 9.06% Over A Month.

In last trading session, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) saw 2.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.1 or 23.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.21M. That closing price of ITP’s stock is at a discount of -146.15% from its 52-week high price of $1.28 and is indicating a premium of 30.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.81%, in the last five days ITP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.30% in past 5-day. IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) showed a performance of 9.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97580.0 shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9515.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9515.38% for stock’s current value.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.30% during past 5 years.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.46% institutions for IT Tech Packaging Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the top institutional holder at ITP for having 40170.0 shares of worth $15067.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 37500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14066.0.