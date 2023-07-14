HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Currently -6171.05% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.05 or -10.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.91M. That most recent trading price of HUBC’s stock is at a discount of -6171.05% from its 52-week high price of $23.83 and is indicating a premium of 7.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.26%, in the last five days HUBC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 14.57% to its value on the day. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -97.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.79% in past 5-day. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) showed a performance of -34.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.68% institutions for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at HUBC for having 4.88 million shares of worth $1.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., which was holding about 1.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.62 million.