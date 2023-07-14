Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) Could Really Rise To $24.80 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at $0.47 or 8.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $254.36M. That closing price of GTE’s stock is at a discount of -150.41% from its 52-week high price of $15.30 and is indicating a premium of 24.39% from its 52-week low price of $4.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 436.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.33%, in the last five days GTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 0.81% to its value on the day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.95% in past 5-day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) showed a performance of 12.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -305.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.24% for stock’s current value.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.12% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -102.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at GTE for having 5.58 million shares of worth $34.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 15.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, which was holding about 2.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.73 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.6 million shares of worth $28.11 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.17 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $13.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.