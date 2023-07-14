Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Could Experience 116.78% Growth

In last trading session, Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.57 trading at $9.67 or 81.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $143.66M. That closing price of GGAA’s stock is at a discount of -26.89% from its 52-week high price of $27.37 and is indicating a premium of 53.59% from its 52-week low price of $10.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 81.26%, in the last five days GGAA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $21.57 price level, adding 55.98% to its value on the day. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 108.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 78.26% in past 5-day. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) showed a performance of 85.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1800.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

GGAA Dividends

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.34% institutions for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the top institutional holder at GGAA for having 28900.0 shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 28.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., which was holding about 4069.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44006.0.

On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $10.41 million or 3.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.