Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.61?

In recent trading session, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw 21.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.21 or 52.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.70M. That most recent trading price of FREQ’s stock is at a discount of -816.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.59 and is indicating a premium of 45.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 52.68%, in the last five days FREQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 67.32% in past 5-day. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) showed a performance of 60.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 6.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -555.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -555.74% for stock’s current value.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.61% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.60% in the current quarter and calculating 36.40% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.10% during past 5 years.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.19% institutions for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FREQ for having 1.73 million shares of worth $0.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.3 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.65 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.25 million shares of worth $4.8 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.