Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Gained 1.61% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.42 trading at -$0.88 or -2.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $95.16B. That most recent trading price of EQNR’s stock is at a discount of -36.51% from its 52-week high price of $40.16 and is indicating a premium of 14.24% from its 52-week low price of $25.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinor ASA (EQNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.92%, in the last five days EQNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $29.42 price level, adding 3.29% to its value on the day. Equinor ASA’s shares saw a change of -14.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.61% in past 5-day. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) showed a performance of -2.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.42 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.37% for stock’s current value.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinor ASA is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.64% while that of industry is -31.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 243.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.29% institutions for Equinor ASA that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at EQNR for having 106.06 million shares of worth $3.02 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 9.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $258.8 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.06 million shares of worth $154.53 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $91.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.