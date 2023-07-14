EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Stock Jumped 324.66% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.23 trading at $28.96 or 202.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.38M. That closing price of EDTX’s stock is at a premium of 3.68% from its 52-week high price of $41.64 and is indicating a premium of 78.3% from its 52-week low price of $9.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 303.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 202.94%, in the last five days EDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $43.23 price level, adding 45.9% to its value on the day. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s shares saw a change of 324.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 88.37% in past 5-day. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) showed a performance of 290.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17000.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

EDTX Dividends

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 30 and September 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 91.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 177.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.49% institutions for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp is the top institutional holder at EDTX for having 0.2 million shares of worth $2.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LMR Partners LLP, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 million.