Does Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Look Expensive At $3.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw 4.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.07 or 2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of UEC’s stock is at a discount of -43.52% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 29.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.21%, in the last five days UEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/07/23 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 4.99% to its value on the day. Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -16.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.11% in past 5-day. Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) showed a performance of 2.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.22 million shares which calculate 9.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.62% for stock’s current value.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100.00% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 362.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 28 and October 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.88% institutions for Uranium Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at UEC for having 28.3 million shares of worth $91.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.23 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 30.54 million shares of worth $98.95 million or 8.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $54.81 million in the company or a holder of 4.51% of company’s stock.