Does Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ROSE) Look Expensive At $11.59? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ROSE) saw 2.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.59 trading at $0.38 or 3.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.66M. That closing price of ROSE’s stock is at a discount of -5.09% from its 52-week high price of $12.18 and is indicating a premium of 14.41% from its 52-week low price of $9.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ROSE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.39%, in the last five days ROSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $11.59 price level, adding 42.05% to its value on the day. Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.84% in past 5-day. Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ROSE) showed a performance of 5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 699.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

ROSE Dividends

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 93.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 287.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4,754.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 287.00% institutions for Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ROSE for having 0.19 million shares of worth $2.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Graham Capital Wealth Management, LLC, which was holding about 9639.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $3.87 million or 7.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41528.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.