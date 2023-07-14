D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) 5.81% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at $0.02 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $586.48M. That closing price of HEPS’s stock is at a discount of -3.85% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 66.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 632.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.11%, in the last five days HEPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s shares saw a change of 175.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.81% in past 5-day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of 51.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $47.28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3052.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2497.8% for stock’s current value.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 102.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.73% while that of industry is 20.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 85.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.99 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.10% while estimating it to be 97.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 22 and September 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.12% institutions for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP is the top institutional holder at HEPS for having 6.78 million shares of worth $12.33 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 4.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.73 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $5.13 million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.