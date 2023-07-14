Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Is Up 8.09 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) saw 7.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.45 trading at -$0.03 or -0.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.70B. That closing price of CTRA’s stock is at a discount of -18.64% from its 52-week high price of $31.38 and is indicating a premium of 15.88% from its 52-week low price of $22.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days CTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $26.45 price level, adding 1.34% to its value on the day. Coterra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.57% in past 5-day. Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) showed a performance of 8.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.59 million shares which calculate 3.83 days to cover the short interests.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coterra Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -49.80% while that of industry is -24.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -68.90% in the current quarter and calculating -64.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -32.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.33 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.57 billion and $2.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -48.50% while estimating it to be -43.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 79.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 121.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.26%.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.67% institutions for Coterra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTRA for having 91.24 million shares of worth $2.41 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 12.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 70.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.87 billion.

On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23.0 million shares of worth $608.35 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $601.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.