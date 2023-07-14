China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) Down -2.64% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw 0.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.02 or 5.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.45M. That most recent trading price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -584.21% from its 52-week high price of $2.60 and is indicating a premium of 28.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.47%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 2.56% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.15% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) showed a performance of -2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77350.0 shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11742.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11742.11% for stock’s current value.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2012. Company posted $23.98 million and $18.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.06% institutions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPHI for having 0.17 million shares of worth $62198.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 53602.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19570.0.