Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Has Risen By 19.62 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) saw 1.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.35 trading at $0.4 or 13.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.82M. That most recent trading price of DRUG’s stock is at a discount of -608.96% from its 52-week high price of $23.75 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17880.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.40%, in the last five days DRUG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $3.35 price level, adding 18.49% to its value on the day. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.76% in past 5-day. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) showed a performance of 19.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 4.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -171.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -171.34% for stock’s current value.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.21% institutions for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF is the top institutional holder at DRUG for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.