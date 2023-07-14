Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Shares Are Up 32.18% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at -$0.07 or -7.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.06M. That closing price of BTTX’s stock is at a discount of -221.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.80 and is indicating a premium of 32.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 802.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.21%, in the last five days BTTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 35.56% to its value on the day. Better Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.25% in past 5-day. Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) showed a performance of -3.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58730.0 shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Better Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.30% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.20% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.95% institutions for Better Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BTTX for having 0.7 million shares of worth $0.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $0.28 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $94632.0 in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.