Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) Down Almost -3.30% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.02 or 9.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.76M. That most recent trading price of AMBO’s stock is at a discount of -218.18% from its 52-week high price of $0.70 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13720.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 134.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.56%, in the last five days AMBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 37.14% to its value on the day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -27.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.99% in past 5-day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) showed a performance of -3.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1240.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $270.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $270.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $270.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122627.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -122627.27% for stock’s current value.

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 27 and October 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.97% institutions for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMBO for having 0.17 million shares of worth $36326.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 27458.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5939.0.