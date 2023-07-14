After A 12.39% Jump This Year Is Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.98 trading at -$0.25 or -3.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.00B. That most recent trading price of CD’s stock is at a discount of -15.41% from its 52-week high price of $9.21 and is indicating a premium of 39.1% from its 52-week low price of $4.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.04%, in the last five days CD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $7.98 price level, adding 5.45% to its value on the day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 0.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.22% in past 5-day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) showed a performance of 10.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.32 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $82.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $71.18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $103.72. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1199.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -791.98% for stock’s current value.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chindata Group Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 23 and August 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.93% institutions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at CD for having 11.17 million shares of worth $89.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd, which was holding about 10.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.02 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.21 million shares of worth $49.72 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.38 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.