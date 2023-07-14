Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Is Currently -4.48% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at -$0.05 or -2.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $187.71M. That most recent trading price of ADVM’s stock is at a discount of -4.48% from its 52-week high price of $2.10 and is indicating a premium of 73.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 456.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.43%, in the last five days ADVM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $2.01 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 246.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.24% in past 5-day. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) showed a performance of 37.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -198.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.5% for stock’s current value.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 206.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.36% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 22.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.10% during past 5 years.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.54% institutions for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADVM for having 7.77 million shares of worth $5.57 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bml Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.07 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.47 million shares of worth $5.38 million or 7.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.