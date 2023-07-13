Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) At $1.61: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at $0.03 or 1.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.04M. That most recent trading price of WLDS’s stock is at a discount of -263.35% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 75.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.87%, in the last five days WLDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 11.05% to its value on the day. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 268.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.75% in past 5-day. Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) showed a performance of -15.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.03 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.04% institutions for Wearable Devices Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at WLDS for having 52735.0 shares of worth $27158.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 18646.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9602.0.