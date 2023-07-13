Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), 25.08% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 26.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.10 trading at $0.07 or 1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.57B. That closing price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -37.54% from its 52-week high price of $8.39 and is indicating a premium of 25.08% from its 52-week low price of $4.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.16%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $6.10 price level, adding 0.81% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 4.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.35% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of 15.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62.11 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southwestern Energy Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.13% while that of industry is -24.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -72.70% in the current quarter and calculating -62.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -57.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.31 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $4.14 billion and $1.94 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -68.30% while estimating it to be -27.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -48.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.05% institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 118.35 million shares of worth $721.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 97.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $594.62 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 50.98 million shares of worth $310.98 million or 4.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.37 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $209.64 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.