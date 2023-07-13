Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Adds 8.00% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.80 trading at -$0.01 or -0.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.57B. That most recent trading price of SIRI’s stock is at a discount of -42.71% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 30.83% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.31%, in the last five days SIRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $4.80 price level, adding 1.44% to its value on the day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.00% in past 5-day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) showed a performance of 26.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 194.28 million shares which calculate 13.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.48 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.29% for stock’s current value.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.25% while that of industry is -11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.24 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.25 billion and $2.28 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.60% while estimating it to be 0.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.36%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.01% institutions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SIRI for having 62.36 million shares of worth $247.57 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 55.86 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $221.75 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 51.15 million shares of worth $203.08 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $103.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.