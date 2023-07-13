Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Down Almost -25.87% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.02 or 5.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.22M. That most recent trading price of AIHS’s stock is at a discount of -251.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.97 and is indicating a premium of 19.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 49760.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 59.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.22%, in the last five days AIHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 9.58% to its value on the day. Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of -37.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.77% in past 5-day. Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) showed a performance of -25.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47770.0 shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.00% during past 5 years.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.20% institutions for Senmiao Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AIHS for having 13200.0 shares of worth $7431.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 527.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $296.0.