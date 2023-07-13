RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $40.00.

In last trading session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw 2.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.34 or 27.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.83M. That closing price of RDHL’s stock is at a discount of -2735.44% from its 52-week high price of $44.80 and is indicating a premium of 26.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 100.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 27.42%, in the last five days RDHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 12.22% to its value on the day. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -71.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.46% in past 5-day. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) showed a performance of -14.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28230.0 shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2431.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2431.65% for stock’s current value.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $21.61 million and $22.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -18.80% while estimating it to be -42.00% for the next quarter.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.27% institutions for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at RDHL for having 0.26 million shares of worth $1.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 29.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 22943.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93836.0.