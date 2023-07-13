Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Up 65.71% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $4.79?

In last trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw 79.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.08 trading at $5.3 or 78.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.23B. That closing price of RXRX’s stock is at a discount of -17.38% from its 52-week high price of $14.18 and is indicating a premium of 62.42% from its 52-week low price of $4.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 78.17%, in the last five days RXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $12.08 price level, adding 19.41% to its value on the day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 65.71% in past 5-day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) showed a performance of 31.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.52 million shares which calculate 6.16 days to cover the short interests.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 60.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.68% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.60% in the current quarter and calculating -5.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.91 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $7.67 million and $13.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.20% while estimating it to be -7.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.30% institutions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at RXRX for having 25.14 million shares of worth $167.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.93 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.93 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.44 million shares of worth $36.16 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.63 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.