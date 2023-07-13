Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Drops -49.26% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $1.37?

In recent trading session, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.37 trading at $0.12 or 9.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $77.47M. That most recent trading price of QUBT’s stock is at a discount of -213.87% from its 52-week high price of $4.30 and is indicating a premium of 24.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.60%, in the last five days QUBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $1.37 price level, adding 2.84% to its value on the day. Quantum Computing Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.87% in past 5-day. Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) showed a performance of -14.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.32 million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -593.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -593.43% for stock’s current value.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.50% in the current quarter and calculating 35.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 714.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 15 and August 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.42% institutions for Quantum Computing Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QUBT for having 1.21 million shares of worth $1.58 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $1.02 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.