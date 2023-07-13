Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Jump 2.09%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.80 trading at $0.38 or 2.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.86B. That closing price of QFIN’s stock is at a discount of -35.59% from its 52-week high price of $25.49 and is indicating a premium of 49.63% from its 52-week low price of $9.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 922.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.96 in the current quarter.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.09%, in the last five days QFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $18.80 price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. Qifu Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.68% in past 5-day. Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) showed a performance of 15.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.21 million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $190.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $159.99 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $213.91. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1037.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -751.01% for stock’s current value.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Qifu Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.73% while that of industry is 18.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 10.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.71 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 85.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.59%.

QFIN Dividends

Qifu Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.19% institutions for Qifu Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. OLP Capital Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at QFIN for having 12.64 million shares of worth $245.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd., which was holding about 11.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $227.3 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.2 million shares of worth $85.48 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.