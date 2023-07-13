Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PBTS) Forecasted Growth Is -53746.15% Or More

In last trading session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw 5.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.07 or -16.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.13M. That closing price of PBTS’s stock is at a discount of -16900.0% from its 52-week high price of $66.30 and is indicating a discount of -12.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 650.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.16%, in the last five days PBTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/06/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 50.18% to its value on the day. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -87.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -48.17% in past 5-day. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) showed a performance of -74.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $210.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $210.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $210.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53746.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53746.15% for stock’s current value.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders