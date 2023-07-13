Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Has Seen A Fall Of -52.56% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 6.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.72 trading at -$0.08 or -1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.45B. That closing price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -126.69% from its 52-week high price of $10.70 and is indicating a premium of 33.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.67%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $4.72 price level, adding 4.84% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s shares saw a change of -11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.83% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of 42.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.75 million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.25% for stock’s current value.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -117.39% while that of industry is 7.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $686.4 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $838.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.54%.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.45% institutions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the top institutional holder at PSNY for having 4.4 million shares of worth $20.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.94 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.74 million shares of worth $12.94 million or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.