Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Could Shrink By -7.38% Or More

In last trading session, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.27 trading at -$0.06 or -1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $610.87M. That closing price of ORGN’s stock is at a discount of -73.77% from its 52-week high price of $7.42 and is indicating a premium of 14.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days ORGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $4.27 price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. Origin Materials Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.64% in past 5-day. Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) showed a performance of -9.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.57 million shares which calculate 9.52 days to cover the short interests.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Origin Materials Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -175.00% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -136.40% in the current quarter and calculating -383.30% decrease in the next quarter.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.03 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.42% institutions for Origin Materials Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ORGN for having 7.38 million shares of worth $31.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 6.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.0 million shares of worth $13.81 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.3 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.