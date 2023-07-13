OceanPal Inc. Shares Rise 20.25% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.2 or 14.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05M. That closing price of OP’s stock is at a discount of -6606.33% from its 52-week high price of $105.96 and is indicating a premium of 20.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 83.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.33%, in the last five days OP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 22.92% to its value on the day. OceanPal Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.47% in past 5-day. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) showed a performance of -53.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60760.0 shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at OP for having 54287.0 shares of worth $85773.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 48044.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75909.0.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 52010.0 shares of worth $82175.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5851.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9244.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.