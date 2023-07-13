Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Currently -808.77% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.01 or -0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.35M. That closing price of NKTR’s stock is at a discount of -808.77% from its 52-week high price of $5.18 and is indicating a premium of 8.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days NKTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 3.49% to its value on the day. Nektar Therapeutics’s shares saw a change of -74.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.09% in past 5-day. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) showed a performance of -2.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.03 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -952.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.58% for stock’s current value.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nektar Therapeutics is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.87% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.10% in the current quarter and calculating 29.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.79 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $21.59 million and $23.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.90% while estimating it to be -9.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.30%.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.72% institutions for Nektar Therapeutics that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NKTR for having 37.48 million shares of worth $21.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 19.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 35.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.38 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 35.77 million shares of worth $20.5 million or 18.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.18 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.12 million in the company or a holder of 7.49% of company’s stock.