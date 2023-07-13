Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Is Up 60.31% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at -$0.28 or -11.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.77M. That closing price of MOB’s stock is at a discount of -205.5% from its 52-week high price of $6.66 and is indicating a premium of 59.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.38%, in the last five days MOB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/10/23 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 34.53% to its value on the day. Mobilicom Limited’s shares saw a change of 124.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.56% in past 5-day. Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) showed a performance of 60.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87930.0 shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.68% institutions for Mobilicom Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MOB for having 0.43 million shares of worth $0.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.