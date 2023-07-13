KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) 16.62% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw 29.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $10.23 trading at $0.31 or 3.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.41B. That closing price of KEYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -98.44% from its 52-week high price of $20.30 and is indicating a premium of 16.62% from its 52-week low price of $8.53. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KeyCorp (KEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.12%, in the last five days KEY remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $10.23 price level, adding 3.13% to its value on the day. KeyCorpâ€™s shares saw a change of -41.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.46% in past 5-day. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) showed a performance of -4.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.89 million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -95.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.02% for stockâ€™s current value.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KeyCorp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.21% while that of industry is -0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.70% in the current quarter and calculating -40.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.64 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.79 billion and $1.89 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.50% while estimating it to be -11.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.10%.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 83.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.77% institutions for KeyCorp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KEY for having 110.99 million shares of worth $1.14 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.87% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 89.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $918.24 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29.87 million shares of worth $305.57 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $290.36 million in the company or a holder of 3.07% of companyâ€™s stock.