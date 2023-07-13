Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $7.24.

In last trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw 14.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.82 trading at -$0.01 or -0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.75B. That closing price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -4.47% from its 52-week high price of $6.08 and is indicating a premium of 36.94% from its 52-week low price of $3.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.17%, in the last five days ITUB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/07/23 when the stock touched $5.82 price level, adding 3.32% to its value on the day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of 26.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.02% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of 3.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.01 million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.09% for stock’s current value.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.75% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.30% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.58 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.92 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $7.33 billion and $7 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.40% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.30%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.91% institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 92.56 million shares of worth $450.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 89.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $437.57 million.

On the other hand, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.93 million shares of worth $126.82 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.48 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $72.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.