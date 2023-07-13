Is Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), -3.48% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $139.76 trading at $2.74 or 2.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $86.17B. That most recent trading price of ABNB’s stock is at a discount of -3.48% from its 52-week high price of $144.63 and is indicating a premium of 41.39% from its 52-week low price of $81.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.00%, in the last five days ABNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $139.76 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Airbnb Inc.’s shares saw a change of 63.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.05% in past 5-day. Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) showed a performance of 12.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.4 million shares which calculate 3.91 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Airbnb Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 57.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.52% while that of industry is 28.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.19 billion for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.1 billion and $2.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.20% while estimating it to be 2.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 91.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 588.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.00%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.49% institutions for Airbnb Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ABNB for having 23.38 million shares of worth $3.27 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 22.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.21 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.09 million shares of worth $2.25 billion or 3.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.52 billion in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.