How To Know If Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Is Expensive At $6.11.

In last trading session, Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at $0.2 or 3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.69M. That closing price of HKIT’s stock is at a discount of -87.56% from its 52-week high price of $11.46 and is indicating a premium of 32.73% from its 52-week low price of $4.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 90.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.38%, in the last five days HKIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 15.02% to its value on the day. Hitek Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.82% in past 5-day. Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) showed a performance of -37.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12950.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Hitek Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at HKIT for having 50000.0 shares of worth $0.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 34393.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.