How To Know If Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Is Expensive At $8.98.

In recent trading session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw 3.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.98 trading at $0.31 or 3.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That most recent trading price of HIMS’s stock is at a discount of -37.42% from its 52-week high price of $12.34 and is indicating a premium of 55.35% from its 52-week low price of $4.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.52%, in the last five days HIMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $8.98 price level, adding 0.99% to its value on the day. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.76% in past 5-day. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) showed a performance of -0.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.09 million shares which calculate 8.03 days to cover the short interests.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hims & Hers Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.38% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 44.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $204.28 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $212.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $113.56 million and $130.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.90% while estimating it to be 62.90% for the next quarter.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.41% institutions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HIMS for having 11.73 million shares of worth $104.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.58 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.57 million shares of worth $31.8 million or 1.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.54% of company’s stock.