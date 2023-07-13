HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) At $6.42: What To Do?

In recent trading session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.42 trading at $0.58 or 9.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $630.14M. That most recent trading price of HIVE’s stock is at a discount of -17.29% from its 52-week high price of $7.53 and is indicating a premium of 78.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.95%, in the last five days HIVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $6.42 price level, adding 3.46% to its value on the day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 345.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.96% in past 5-day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) showed a performance of 107.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.1 million shares which calculate 7.36 days to cover the short interests.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 189.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.06% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 87.90% in the current quarter and calculating 71.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $44.2 million and $28.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% while estimating it to be -6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.30% during past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.24% institutions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HIVE for having 4.45 million shares of worth $28.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, which was holding about 2.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.59 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.92 million shares of worth $25.22 million or 4.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.