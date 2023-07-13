Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Could Actually Go To $15.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw 5.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.15 or 6.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.94M. That closing price of GLMD’s stock is at a discount of -483.54% from its 52-week high price of $14.18 and is indicating a premium of 10.29% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.5 in the current quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.58%, in the last five days GLMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 55.58% to its value on the day. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -67.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.63% in past 5-day. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) showed a performance of -44.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13750.0 shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -517.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -517.28% for stock’s current value.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 52.40% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.78% institutions for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLMD for having 89851.0 shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 13617.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33089.0.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.31 million shares of worth $0.74 million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27177.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $66040.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.